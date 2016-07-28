July 28 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on July 20, BPOINT Ltd sold 350,000 shares representing 7.61 pct stake in the company

* After transaction, BPOINT Ltd does not own any shares of Cloud Technologies

* On July 20, UX° HOLDING S.C.Sp. bought 350,000 shares representing 7.61 pct stake in the company

* Prior to transaction, UX° HOLDING S.C.Sp. did not own any shares of the company

