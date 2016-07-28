July 28Komputronik SA :

* Said on Wednesday its unit, Komputronik Biznes sp. z o.o., extends its cooperation under contract with PKO BP SA

* The estimated value of the contract following the annex to raise to above 40 million zlotys ($10.14 million) net

($1 = 3.9434 zlotys)