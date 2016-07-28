July 28 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Company sees 2016 revenue falling between 0-5 percent y/y in euros versus -5 percent forecast in Feb -CEO

* Has 35-40 billion forints worth of free cash after Finox deal, could be used for "smaller" product acquisitions

* CEO sees 2016 operating profit margin at 11 pct of revenue versus 10 percent forecast in Feb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)