BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020
July 28 M&C SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 0 euros versus 23,333 euros ($25,922.96) a year ago
* H1 net loss was 59,468 euros versus a loss of 251,640 euros a year ago


($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.