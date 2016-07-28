July 28 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Ceo says average selling price will remain "relatively stable" this year

* Ceo says tablet-to-phones ratio is lower than last year

* Ceo says worst of sales decline is behind us

* Ceo says continue to look for acquisition targets, not very large at moment

* Ceo says very optimistic about business in 2017 and 2018

* Cfo says to decide on new share buy-back in september Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)