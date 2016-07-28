July 28 Novita SA

* Tebesa decided to buy shares in Novita under the subscription, despite the fact that the investors did not submit the required number of records in the announced tender, said plenipotentiary of Tebesa in a statement on Thursday

* Tebesa Sp. z o.o., a unit of Israeli-based Vaporjet Ltd, announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7

Source text - bit.ly/2axWsnH

