July 28 Bemis Company Inc :
* Q2 net sales $1.02 billion versus $1.03 billion last year
* Company will close four plants in Latin America to improve
efficiencies and reduce fixed costs
* Total program charges incurred throughout 2016 and 2017
are estimated to be $28 to $30 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bemis Company reports second quarter results and announces
restructuring program in Latin America
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms fy adjusted earnings per share view $2.68 to
$2.78
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reduced cash from operations guidance to be in range
of $425 to $465 million for FY
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be
approximately $200 million for FY
