July 28 Bemis Company Inc :

* Q2 net sales $1.02 billion versus $1.03 billion last year

* Company will close four plants in Latin America to improve efficiencies and reduce fixed costs

* Total program charges incurred throughout 2016 and 2017 are estimated to be $28 to $30 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis Company reports second quarter results and announces restructuring program in Latin America

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms fy adjusted earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reduced cash from operations guidance to be in range of $425 to $465 million for FY

* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for FY