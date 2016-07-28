July 28 Transcanada Corp :
* Q2 revenue $2,751 million versus $2,631 million
* $25 billion portfolio of near-term capital projects,
energy assets may augment expected 8 to 10 per cent annual
dividend growth rate through 2020
* Expect to invest about US$1.3 billion in partnership to
construct Sur De Texas-Tuxpan Pipeline with anticipated
in-service date of late 2018
* Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by
end of 2016
* Permanent financing for acquisition of Columbia pipeline
group involves portfolio management
* Portfolio management for Columbia pipeline acquisition
financing includes monetization of us northeast power assets,
interest in Mexican pipelines
* Process of engaging advisors for monetization of U.S.
Northeast Power assets, Mexican pipelines interest completed;
initial stages of soliciting interested parties underway
* Expect to provide update on outcome of engaging advisors
for monetization of U.S. Northeast power assets, interest in
Mexican pipelines by end of 2016
* Proceeds from monetizations will be used to retire draws
from bridge loan facilities
* Sees US$250 million of annual cost, revenue and financing
benefits over next two years of ownership of Columbia pipeline
* Decision on Master Limited Partnership strategy review
strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016
