July 28 BorgWarner Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.16 to $3.32

* BorgWarner reports second quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, or $0.84 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 sales $2.329 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.74 to $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Narrows full year guidance to high end of previous range

* Q3 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range of 13.0% to 20.8% compared with Q3 2015

* 2016 net sales growth is now expected to be within a range of 13.7% to 17.5% compared with 2015

* Excluding impact of foreign currencies and Remy acquisition, 2016 net sales growth now expected to be within a range of 3.0% to 5.5%.

* 2016 net earnings are now expected to be within a range of $3.16 to $3.32 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $9.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S