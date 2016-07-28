July 28 BorgWarner Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.16 to $3.32
* BorgWarner reports second quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net
earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, or $0.84 per diluted share
excluding non-comparable items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 sales $2.329 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.74 to $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share $0.84 excluding items
* Narrows full year guidance to high end of previous range
* Q3 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range
of 13.0% to 20.8% compared with Q3 2015
* 2016 net sales growth is now expected to be within a range
of 13.7% to 17.5% compared with 2015
* Excluding impact of foreign currencies and Remy
acquisition, 2016 net sales growth now expected to be within a
range of 3.0% to 5.5%.
* 2016 net earnings are now expected to be within a range of
$3.16 to $3.32 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $2.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $9.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
