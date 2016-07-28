July 28 Merck KGaA :

* Merck and Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China

* Merck and AmoyDx plan to implement ADx-SuperARMS liquid biopsy RAS test in Chinese medical centers in 2017

* Merck and AmoyDx plan to expand into other markets such as Argentina, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, Russia by 2019