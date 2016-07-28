BRIEF-Data Communications Management announces process improvements and resulting cost savings
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses
July 28 A top executive for Italian broadcaster Mediaset says during an analyst conference call:
* company will not be able to give new guidance on pay-TV unit Premium before September due to Vivendi decision to change terms of deal signed in April
* Premium's costs this year will be in line with last year's
* the losses recorded by Premium in the second quarter of the year were in line with expectations
* he sees an improvement in the performance of the pay-TV arm in second half of year
* the company is available for talks with Vivendi as long as the value given to Premium is not changed with respect to the one envisaged in the deal signed in April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
QUEBEC CITY, Jan 31 The French-Canadian student accused of killing six people during evening prayers in a Quebec City mosque had rented an apartment nearby, neighbors said on Tuesday, a sign he may have been targeting the house of worship.