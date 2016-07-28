BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Mbt Financial Corp
* MBT Financial Corp announces second quarter 2016 profit and dividend increase
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Sets dividend of $0.04/Shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses