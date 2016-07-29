Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.
July 29 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday H1 Revenues of 48.8 million euros ($54.1 million), an increase of 11.9 million euros compared to H1 2015
* H1 operating loss 24.3 million euros vs a loss of 35.6 million euros
* H1 net profit is 32.2 million euros vs a loss of 34.2 million euros a year ago
* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30 is 968.5 million euros vs 404.6 million euros at June 30, 2015
* Expects to have filgotinib in two Phase 3 studies and one Phase 2/3 study before year end
* In cystic fibrosis on track to nominate the triple combo therapy with the aim to start treating class II patients in clinical trials in 2017
($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.