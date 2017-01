July 29Sika AG :

* H1 sales growth of 7.6 pct (6.9 pct in Swiss francs) to 2,806 million Swiss francs ($2.87 billion)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) improved by 22.6 pct to 353.7 million Swiss francs

* H1 net profit rose by as much as 24.8 pct to 246.3 million Swiss francs (previous year: 197.3 million Swiss francs)

* Annual targets for 2016 can be confirmed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)