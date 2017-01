July 29 FullSix SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 net revenue 15.8 million euros ($17.50 million), up 39.8 percent year on year

* H1 net profit 0.2 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros year ago

* The capital increases made following the acquisition of the infrastructure branch will weight on FY 2016 net financial position

* Management is looking for new credit lines

