July 29 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call:

* Says that any lag from target of achieving 1.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in France in 2016 would be offset by margin improvements.

* "We are keeping our French profit goal because we have enough levers in case of a (sales) lag to compendate with improved margins, costs" CFO says

* Casino has said it was confirming its target for French operating profit of 500 million euros in 2016, subject of the pursuit of consumption trends. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)