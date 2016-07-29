July 29 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Thursday that 500 bonds "PSM 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili" for 1,000 euros ($1,108.00) each were subscribed in the additional offer period

* Bonds were subscribed in exchange for "Obbligazioni PSM 7% 2015-2020"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)