* Said on Thursday as a result of the initiated restructuring proceedings over the assets of KRESTA Anlagenbau GmbH NfG & Co KG there is is a risk that the receivables of TRIPLAN AG against KRESTA amounting to approx. 1.0 million euros ($1.11 million), will not be settled in 2016 and later possibly partially settled

* Now expects for 2016 a total turnover of approximately 48 million euros, with a margin of about 2.0 pct

