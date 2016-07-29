July 29 Daimler Ag

* Hungary foreign minister says has offered 12.9 billion forints ($45.84 million) worth of incentives to Daimler for new plant, talks on that still in progress

* New Mercedes-Benz plant to boost Hungarian exports by 3 percent -foreign minister

* Hungary foreign minister says new Mercedes plant could add 0.4 percent to Hungary's economic output when it reaches full production

* Mercedes-Benz plans to finish new investment in Hungary by the end of the decade -board member Schafer