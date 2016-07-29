July 29 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* Said on Thursday that compensation for material damages and lost profits of Marineland park and Marineland Resort, operated by the company's units, was evaluated at 16.3 million euros ($18.1 million)

* The company has already received part of this compensation amounting to 5.0 million euros on Jan. 21

