UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :
* Said on Thursday that compensation for material damages and lost profits of Marineland park and Marineland Resort, operated by the company's units, was evaluated at 16.3 million euros ($18.1 million)
* The company has already received part of this compensation amounting to 5.0 million euros on Jan. 21
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources