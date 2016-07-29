July 29 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Spirit Airlines reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $584.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.1
million
* Q2 cost per ASM excluding special items and fuel of 5.30
cents, a decrease of 8.6 percent compared to the same period
last year
* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly load factor 86.4% versus 86.0%
* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.55
billion, up 23.8 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)