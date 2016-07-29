July 29 Newell Brands Inc

* Regarding corporate duplication synergies on integration of Jarden-won't drag it over long period, won't find things hanging beyond Q3

* Will likely reinvest a significant part of profit in Yankee candle during holiday season if inline with guidance this year

* Need to get Coleman business to be sustainable, have work to do on it

* Regarding $250-$300 million product line exit - we will sell them if we find buyers and not necessarily exit them

* We are looking for broadened distribution and footprint for Yankee candles in Europe

* Very unlikely to change guidance for first 18 months after integration

* We don't expect Jostens to be much more than a 1 to 2 percent growth business Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)