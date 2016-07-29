UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 29 (Reuters) -
* Bank Of England says results for four UK banks that participated in EU-wide bank stress test consistent with those of previous Bank Of England stress tests Source text : (bit.ly/2ax3ZjJ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts