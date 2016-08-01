UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1Design Hotels AG :
* Says H1 revenue up 16 pct at 9.8 million euros ($10.95 million)
* H1 EBITDA up 74 pct to 1.2 million euros
* H1 EBIT at about 1 million euro vs 509,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources