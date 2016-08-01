BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Venture Incubator SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed two agreements to acquire shares of Inno-Gene SA
* Under the first agreement it acquired 402,036 shares of Inno-Gene from MED.-CENTER sp. z o.o. for 984,988 zlotys ($252,464)
* Under the second agreement Venture Incubator acquired 312,690 shares of Inno-Gene from ULTRA QAM sp. z o.o. for 766,091 zlotys
* Following the transactions, Venture Incubator holds 12.53 pct stake (714,726 shares) in Inno-Gene SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 3.9015 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax