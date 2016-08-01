BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports earnings for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.8 percent
* Q2 sales $194.8 million
* Reports earnings per share of $0.24 for Q2 ended June 30, 2016 compared to $0.21 for same period of 2015
* Qtrly written total and comparable store sales both rose 6.0%
* Qtrly average written ticket was up 2.2% and custom upholstery written business rose 7.1%
* Total delivered sales for Q3 to date of 2016 are up about 3.8% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 3.9%
* Expect to increase selling square footage approximately 1.4% in 2016
* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010