Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.32 to $1.67 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19.5 billion to $19.8 billion

* Reiterated adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2016

* Qtrly Hospital exchange admissions were 5,478 in q2 of 2016, up 14.9 percent from q2 of 2015

* Qtrly Hospital exchange outpatient visits were 52,020, up 30.5 percent from q2 of 2015

* Tenet Healthcare Corp qtrly net operating revenues $4,868 million versus $4,492 million

* Believes has reached deal in principle with government to resolve Clinica De La Mama criminal investigation, civil litigation for $514 million

* Tenet Healthcare Corp sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.32 to $1.67

* Tenet Healthcare Corp expects FY 2016 loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.66 to a loss of $0.30 per basic share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $4.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S