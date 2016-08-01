BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Aug 1 Aegion Corp
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly revenues $297.7 million versus $337.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract backlog was $752 million at June 30, 2016, including record backlog for cathodic protection services
* 2016 restructuring was substantially completed in Q2'16 with expected pre-tax annual cost reductions of $17 million
* Aegion Corp says "Adjusted 2016 EPS will likely fall below adjusted result in 2015"
* Says expect adjusted H2 2016 EPS to be largely in line with prior year period
Q2 revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010