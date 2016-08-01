BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 UGI Corp
* UGI reports strong fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly revenues $1,130.8 million versus $1,148.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010