Aug 2 Telenor :
* Joergen Arentz Rostrup has been appointed new chief
financial officer
* Rostrup comes from position as president of Yara North
America and is also a former CFO of Norsk Hydro
* "With my international background both in the finance and
business development areas, and from significant exposure to
governance and corporate responsibility issues, I look forward
to making a valuable contribution to the management team in
Telenor Group as well as to creating value for Telenor's
shareholders and ensure solid financial guidance," the new CFO
said in a statement
* Acting CFO Morten Karlsen Soerby, will continue until
Rostrup commences position. He will then assume a new role as
chief transformation officer
* In his new role, Karlsen Soerby will work closely with the
CEO to lead the ongoing transformation process Telenor has
initiated to meet new digital opportunities
* Karlsen Soerby will be part of the Telenor Group Executive
Management Team, and he will report to the CEO
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)