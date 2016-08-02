UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Monday that it completed a private subscription of 13.8 million series J shares at issue price of 0.25 zloty per share
* Signed subscription agreements with 6 investors
* Among investors are the company's CEO and proxy who acquired 80,000 shares each
* Proceeds from the share issue will cover current expenses and the company's restructuring plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources