* Said on Monday that its supervisory board agreed for the purchase of 2.9 pct stake (6 shares) in Mood Factory Sp. z o.o. from Patryk Wierniuk for 19,800 zlotys ($5,076)

* After the transaction IMS will hold 41.7 pct stake in Mood Factory

* Its supervisory board offered that the company will buy more shares in Mood Factory at 2,800 zloty per share from the members of the company's management board

* The members of IMS's management board who hold shares in Mood Factory are Michal Kornacki (22.3 pct stake), Piotr Bielawski (22.3 pct stake) and Dariusz Lichacz (6.8 pct stake)

