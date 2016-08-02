UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Stefanel SpA :
* Reported on Monday H1 net revenue of 67.5 million euros ($75.44 million) versus 77.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 13.4 million euros versus profit 0.9 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources