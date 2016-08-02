UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Dec. 2015-May 2016 revenue of 91.2 million zlotys ($23.4 million)
* Dec. 2015-May 2016 net profit of 6.4 million zlotys ($1.6 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8989 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources