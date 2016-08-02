Aug 2 Unicredit Spa
* Shares suspended from trading after 5 percent loss on
concerns it will need a larger-than-expected cash call if it had
to write down its problem loans in line with levels seen in
Monte dei Paschi's rescue deal
* Banca Imi report estimates UniCredit needs 8.5 bln euro of
additional capital; Barclays note says bank's CET 1 ratio could
fall below minimum SREP target were the bank to write down the
riskiest portion of its bad loans to 33 percent of their gross
value, in line with MPS bailout blueprint
* Bank's shares fell more than 9 percent on Monday following
disappointing EBA stess test outcome
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)