Aug 2 Unicredit Spa

* Shares suspended from trading after 5 percent loss on concerns it will need a larger-than-expected cash call if it had to write down its problem loans in line with levels seen in Monte dei Paschi's rescue deal

* Banca Imi report estimates UniCredit needs 8.5 bln euro of additional capital; Barclays note says bank's CET 1 ratio could fall below minimum SREP target were the bank to write down the riskiest portion of its bad loans to 33 percent of their gross value, in line with MPS bailout blueprint

* Bank's shares fell more than 9 percent on Monday following disappointing EBA stess test outcome