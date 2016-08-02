Aug 2 M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest in the amount of 56.5 million Brazilian reais ($17.4 million), corresponding to 0.5 real per share

* Record date is Aug. 4

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 5

* Payment date is Aug. 15

Source text: bit.ly/2aKiiTJ

($1 = 3.2516 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)