UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos :
* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest in the amount of 56.5 million Brazilian reais ($17.4 million), corresponding to 0.5 real per share
* Record date is Aug. 4
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 5
* Payment date is Aug. 15
Source text: bit.ly/2aKiiTJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2516 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources