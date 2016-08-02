Aug 2 Poste Italiane:
* CEO Francesco Caio says current account deposits grew by 3
billion euros in the first half
* CFO Luigi Ferraris says return on equity of financial
division was 36 percent in the first half, 33 percent excluding
a capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe
* CFO says capital gain from Visa Europe sale will be
included in calculation of dividend on 2016 results
* CEO says insurance unit Poste Vita to finalise in next few
days investment in Atlante II bank fund, contribution will
likely be less than in Atlante I
* CEO says group happy with Poste Mobile unit, no news on
potential disposal of unit
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)