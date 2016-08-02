Aug 2 Totvs SA :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved own capital interest payment for H1 2016, in the total amount of 43.6 million Brazilian reais ($13.4 million), corresponding to 0.2679 real per share

* Record date is Aug. 4

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 5

* Payment on Aug 24



($1 = 3.2495 Brazilian reais)