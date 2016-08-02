Aug 2 Geo Group Inc

* The Geo Group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue $548.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.2 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.92 to $0.95

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.92 to $0.94

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $565 million to $570 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $550 million to $555 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $2.18 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.59 to $3.64

* Continued organic growth representative of ongoing demand for correctional,detention bed space, rehabilitation,reentry programs across u.s.

* Expects Q3 2016 AFFO to be in a range of $0.92 to $0.94 per diluted share

* Expects Q4 2016 AFFO to be in a range of $0.92 to $0.95 per diluted share

* Expects Q4 2016 EPS to be in a range of $0.52 to $0.55 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S