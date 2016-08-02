Aug 2 Martinrea International Inc

* Qtrly sales $1.02 billion versus $984 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45, revenue view c$1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $880 million to $920 million

* Says anticipate adjusted net earnings per share will be in range of $0.33 to $0.37 per share for Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$965.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)