BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
Aug 2 Martinrea International Inc
* Qtrly sales $1.02 billion versus $984 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45, revenue view c$1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $880 million to $920 million
* Says anticipate adjusted net earnings per share will be in range of $0.33 to $0.37 per share for Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$965.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.