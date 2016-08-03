Aug 3 Eurosnack SA :

* Said on Tuesday that after the company's capital increase, stake held in Eurosnack by Corvus FIZAN has lowered to 13.93 percent from 20.90 percent

* The number of the company's shares held by Corvus FIZAN has not changed and amounts to 4,207,168 shares

