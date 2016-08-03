UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Eurosnack SA :
* Said on Tuesday that after the company's capital increase, stake held in Eurosnack by Corvus FIZAN has lowered to 13.93 percent from 20.90 percent
* The number of the company's shares held by Corvus FIZAN has not changed and amounts to 4,207,168 shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources