Aug 3 Itau Unibanco Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved complementary own capital interest of 0.399 Brazilian real ($0.1226) per share (0.3392 real net), to be paid on Aug. 25

* Record date is Aug. 12

