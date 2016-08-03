LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Societe Generale's strong presence in
equities - an area that has proved tough for most investment
banks in the second quarter - held back the French bank's
results for the period but did not overly affect the investment
bank's performance.
Revenues from this specific line fell 29% to 568m compared
with the strong equivalent period a year ago. SG also said the
worst appeared to be over, with revenues ticking up 5.2% from
the preceding quarter.
The bank said there was "renewed appetite" for structured
products in Asia, an area where many banks have suffered. SG has
also seen conditions normalise for index and listed products,
its traditional area of strength. Cash equities remained tough.
"We are more diversified than many peers [in equities], with
less emphasis on Asia. The last quarter was also good for our
index and listed products and we saw some recovery for
structured products in Asia," said Didier Valet, head of global
banking and investor solutions.
Countering this, fixed income, currencies and commodities
revenues was more resilient, rising 2.8% year-on-year to 629m.
Other banks have performed better in this area, with stronger FX
franchises.
SG said its FX business was more focused on servicing
corporate clients rather than flow business. It benefited from
higher volumes in rates and commodities but unlike others it saw
overall revenues in its FICC business line decline by 8.7%
compared with the preceding quarter.
SG's repurposed prime services unit remains a strong
performer, seeing revenues rise 23% to 176m year-on-year after
simplifying its structure, bringing back its brokerage under
full group control. "We benefited from the integration of
Newedge," said Valet.
Fees from financing and advisory work were down 7.8% at
637m. Like others in Europe, debt capital markets was a bright
spot due to the European Central Bank's corporate bond buying
measures.
SG also said M&A and equity capital markets had a good
quarter, unlike many peers, as it benefited from several
significant deals.
SG also includes asset and wealth management in GB&IS, its
investment banking arm. This more resilient line, which includes
Kleinwort Benson after its acquisition was completed during the
quarter, saw revenues fall 1.9% to 254m.
Overall, GB&IS reported an 9.5% decline in revenues to
2.44bn. Simon Nellis, analyst at Citigroup, said that exceeded
consensus expectations by 3% and called them "a strong set of
results".
However, expenses remained stubbornly high, dropping only
0.4% to 1.75bn as the bank increased costs relating to
regulation and started to implement a French restructuring plan.
Consequently net income fell 36% to 448m.
"The benefits of the restructuring should start to come
through in the second half," said Valet.
GB&IS remained the largest part of SG's business, accounting
for 38% of revenues and 43% of allocated capital in the first
half. However, after the division's decline in net income it
produced the weakest adjusted return on notional equity at 10.1%
in the first half, against 14.7% for the other retail-focused
areas.
Smaller regional rival Credit Agricole, which has changed
its corporate structure over the last year, fared better
overall. It reported a 6.4% rise in corporate and investment
banking revenues to 1.13bn, partly because unlike SG and
others, it does not have an equity trading business.
The bank pointed to "excellent performances in all
activities, particularly fixed income and credit activities,
which made a sharp recovery". Fixed income and treasury, helped
in particular by rates and credit, saw revenues up 17%
year-on-year to 459m.
On the primary side it remained the second most active
underwriter of green bonds globally with 28 deals in the second
quarter and said its overall business was "buoyant", working on
several large rights issues. Investment banking revenues rose
16% year-on-year to 99m.
Structured finance remained stable with 308m in revenues,
thanks to a "good level" of origination.
