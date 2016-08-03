BRIEF-NASSCOM says Lofgren bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for Indian IT sector
Jan 31 National Association of Software and Services Companies:
Aug 3 Antevenio SA :
* Inversiones y Servicios Publicitarios (ISP) acquired totality of shares in the capital of Antevenio from Joshua Novick
* Shares represent 11.89 pct of the share capital and voting rights for a price of 6 euros ($6.70) per share
* ISP intends to launch a contractual voluntary tender offer on the remaining capital of Antevenio not held by ISP and Aliada Investment, B.V.
* Offer will thus be addressed to a maximum of 1,874.100 Antevenio shares, representing 44.54 pct of the company's share capital and voting rights
* Tender offer at a price of 6 euros per share and will open September 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2altsKC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 National Association of Software and Services Companies:
DUBAI, Jan 31 Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain Group, has appointed Ali al-Zahid as chief executive officer effective Feb. 1, the company said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 31 The United Arab Emirates' second largest telecoms company has acquired a licence from British entrepreneur Richard Branson's privately owned Virgin Group to operate Virgin Mobile-branded services in the country.