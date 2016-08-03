Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Futures U.S. says daily trading limit for all frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures will revert to the regular daily limit of 10 cents per pound above and below the prior day Settlement Price

* ICE Futures U.S. says limit effective with the start of trading for Monday, Aug. 4 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)