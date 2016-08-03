Aug 3 Griffon Corp

* Griffon corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $462.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Griffon corp says contract backlog was $415 million at June 30, 2016 for telephonics segment, compared to $442 million at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: