UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Griffon Corp
* Griffon corporation announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $462.2 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Griffon corp says contract backlog was $415 million at June 30, 2016 for telephonics segment, compared to $442 million at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.