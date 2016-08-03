Aug 3 Belmond LTD

* Belmond LTD. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $158.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $163.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 3% - 7%

* Sees Q3 same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 7% - 11%

* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("REVPAR") down 4% from prior-year quarter; down 1% on a constant currency basis