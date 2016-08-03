BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces sale of Canadian Pacific stock
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says Pershing Square intends to use proceeds of sale to fund one or more new investments
* Ackman intends to continue to serve on Canadian Pacific's board of directors until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S