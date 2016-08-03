Aug 3 Orasure Technologies Inc :

* Orasure announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $31.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Orasure Technologies Inc says company expects consolidated net revenues for Q3 to range from $31.25 million to $31.75 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S