BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Orasure Technologies Inc :
* Orasure announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $31.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08
* Orasure Technologies Inc sees consolidated net income for Q3 between $0.07 and $0.08 per share
* Orasure Technologies Inc says company expects consolidated net revenues for Q3 to range from $31.25 million to $31.75 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S