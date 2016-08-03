BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 33 percent to c$25.6 million
* Qtrly metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 ag eq oz
* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces
* Says gold production increased 13% to 6,010 gold ounce
* Says is reducing its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending December 31, 2016
* Sees FY AISC between $12.00 - $14.00
* Qtrly AISC decreased 43% to US$7.19 per payable silver ounce
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation